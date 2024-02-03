Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.82. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $21.75.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

