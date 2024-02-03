Head to Head Survey: Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) & Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR)

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) and Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanover Bancorp has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Hanover Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp 17.23% 18.75% 1.19% Hanover Bancorp 10.93% 7.47% 0.64%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp $1.44 billion 1.13 $250.14 million $7.31 7.12 Hanover Bancorp $113.89 million 1.17 $15.16 million $1.84 9.85

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Hanover Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Hanover Bancorp. Customers Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hanover Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Customers Bancorp and Hanover Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp 0 1 5 1 3.00 Hanover Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.55%. Hanover Bancorp has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.83%. Given Hanover Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hanover Bancorp is more favorable than Customers Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.1% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Hanover Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.1% of Hanover Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats Hanover Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its lending business offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and multifamily and residential mortgage loans; SBA lending and financing; specialty lending includes fund finance, real estate specialty finance, technology and venture, healthcare and financial institutions group finance; commercial loans to mortgage companies, and commercial equipment financing; and fund finance, which includes secured and variable rate financing, private equity funds, and cash management services. In addition, the company provides digital banking including Banking-as-a-Service to fintech companies, payments and treasury services to businesses, and consumer loans through fintech companies and the TassatPay, an blockchain-based instant B2B payments platform which offers instant payments including over-the-counter desks, exchanges, liquidity providers, market makers, funds, and other B2B verticals. Further, it offers mobile phone and internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, positive pay, and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

About Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides business loans, commercial real estate financing, small business administration, lending directory services, and residential mortgage. In addition, the company offers cash management, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and digital solutions. Its banking offices are located in Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, Kings, New York Counties, New York, Monmouth County, Freehold, and New Jersey. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mineola, New York.

