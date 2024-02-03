Head-To-Head Survey: BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) and ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) and ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BlackBerry and ImageWare Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry 0 6 0 0 2.00 ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

BlackBerry presently has a consensus price target of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 71.30%.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry $831.00 million 1.90 -$734.00 million ($0.99) -2.73 ImageWare Systems $3.47 million 0.00 $9.28 million N/A N/A

This table compares BlackBerry and ImageWare Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ImageWare Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackBerry.

Volatility & Risk

BlackBerry has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImageWare Systems has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.7% of BlackBerry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of BlackBerry shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BlackBerry and ImageWare Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry -68.47% -4.27% -2.26% ImageWare Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ImageWare Systems beats BlackBerry on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions. It also provides BlackBerry SecuSUITE, a multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc and BlackBerry Alert, which are secure and networked critical event management solutions; BlackBerry QNX that offers real-time operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, development tools, and professional services; BlackBerry Certicom, a cryptography and key management product; BlackBerry Radar, an asset monitoring solution; and BlackBerry IVY, an intelligent vehicle data platform. In addition, the company is involved in the patent licensing and legacy service access fees business. The company has a partnership with Stellar Cyber Inc. to deliver Open XDR for comprehensive threat detection and response. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About ImageWare Systems

ImageWare Systems, Inc. operates as a biometric solution provider in the United States and internationally. It offers Imageware Biometric Engine, a biometric identity and authentication database built for multi-biometric enrollment, management, and authentication. The company also provides Imageware Proof that enables an entity to prove user identity from their biometrics, government issued ID, and credit bureau data; Imageware Capture that enables the capture of biographic and biometric details, such as face, fingerprint, palm print, and iris, as well as scars, marks, and tattoos; Imageware Identify, which enables a user to identify others from their biometrics; and Imageware Investigate that enables an officer to create digital lineups. In addition, it offers Imageware Credential that enables a user to design, build, and print badges for access control systems, which includes tickets, smart badges, wristbands, personal identity verification cards, and others; Imageware Digital ID, a decentralized identity service that enables self-sovereign identity underpinned by blockchain technology tied to biometrics; and Imageware Authenticate, which enables users to leverage multimodal biometrics hosted in a central server or cloud to log in to services and applications from a device. Further, the company provides Law Enforcement 2.0 solution which enables state, local, and federal agencies to capture, archive, search, retrieve, and share digital images, fingerprints, and other biometrics, as well as criminal history records on a stand-alone, networked, wireless or browser-based platform. It serves airports and seaports, education, financial, government, healthcare, and law enforcement industries. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

