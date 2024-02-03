Head-To-Head Analysis: Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) & PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) and PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of Vital Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of PEDEVCO shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Vital Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.1% of PEDEVCO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Vital Energy has a beta of 3.23, indicating that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PEDEVCO has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Energy 2 2 5 0 2.33 PEDEVCO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vital Energy presently has a consensus price target of $58.22, indicating a potential upside of 38.03%. Given Vital Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vital Energy is more favorable than PEDEVCO.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Energy 36.25% 21.47% 8.82% PEDEVCO 10.97% 3.56% 3.20%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Energy $1.92 billion 0.63 $631.51 million $30.58 1.38 PEDEVCO $30.03 million 1.95 $2.84 million $0.03 22.34

Vital Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PEDEVCO. Vital Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PEDEVCO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vital Energy beats PEDEVCO on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc. in January 2023. Vital Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

