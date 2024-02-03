Head to Head Analysis: Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) vs. Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) and Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bausch + Lomb and Coloplast A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bausch + Lomb 0 6 4 0 2.40 Coloplast A/S 1 5 1 0 2.00

Bausch + Lomb presently has a consensus target price of $19.18, indicating a potential upside of 37.21%. Given Bausch + Lomb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bausch + Lomb is more favorable than Coloplast A/S.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bausch + Lomb $3.77 billion 1.30 $6.00 million ($0.59) -23.69 Coloplast A/S $2.76 billion 8.98 $585.21 million $0.28 41.00

This table compares Bausch + Lomb and Coloplast A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Coloplast A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bausch + Lomb. Bausch + Lomb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coloplast A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bausch + Lomb and Coloplast A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bausch + Lomb -5.22% 3.63% 2.18% Coloplast A/S 21.62% 69.30% 33.77%

Volatility & Risk

Bausch + Lomb has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coloplast A/S has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Bausch + Lomb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Coloplast A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coloplast A/S beats Bausch + Lomb on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief. The Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals segment offers proprietary and generic pharmaceutical products for post-operative treatments, as well as for the treatment of eye conditions, such as glaucoma, eye inflammation, ocular hypertension, dry eyes, and retinal diseases. The Surgical segment provides medical device equipment, consumables, and technologies for the treatment of corneal, cataracts, and vitreous and retinal eye conditions; and intraocular lenses and delivery systems, phacoemulsification equipment, and other surgical instruments and devices. Bausch + Lomb Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada. Bausch + Lomb Corporation is a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc.

About Coloplast A/S

(Get Free Report)

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. The company also offers continence care products, such as Conveen Active urine bags; SpeediCath catheters that offer catheterization for both genders; and Peristeen Plus, a transanal irrigation system. In addition, it provides wound care products comprising conforming dressing under the Biatain Silicone brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand; and skin care products that include cleansers, moisturizers, skin protectants, antifungal products, and hand cleansers, as well as InterDry, a skin fold management solution. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets products for the surgical treatment of urological and gynecological disorders, such as urinary stone diseases, benign prostate hyperplasia, voiding dysfunctions, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. Additionally, its voice and respiratory care solutions include laryngectomy care products comprising Provox, a voice prosthesis for speaking, HMEs, adhesives, laryngectomy tubes for breathing, devices for speaking hands-free, and accessories, as well as tracheostomy care products under Tracoe brand. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebæk, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.