HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $322.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $308.00 to $322.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut HCA Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $304.26.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $309.42 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $314.82. The firm has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.66 and a 200-day moving average of $262.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at $7,647,967.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $547,104,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

