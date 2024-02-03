HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,030 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.20% of HCA Healthcare worth $129,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.2% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.0% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at $7,647,967.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,993. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.7 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $309.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $314.82. The stock has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HCA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.26.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

