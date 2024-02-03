Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Harmonic Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of HLIT opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $18.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Harmonic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Harmonic by 21.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

