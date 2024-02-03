Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Free Report) was down 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.