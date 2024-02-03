Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Shares Gap Down to $8.23

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.23, but opened at $8.05. Hagerty shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 586 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hagerty in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Hagerty Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -401.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $275.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.43 million. Hagerty had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Hagerty by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hagerty by 14.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hagerty by 227.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Hagerty by 5.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 20.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

