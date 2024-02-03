GT Biopharma Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, February 5th (NASDAQ:GTBP)

Shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, February 5th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, February 5th.
GT Biopharma Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of GTBP stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25. GT Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.03.
GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that GT Biopharma will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.
