GT Biopharma Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, February 5th (NASDAQ:GTBP)

Shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, February 5th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, February 5th.

GT Biopharma Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of GTBP stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25. GT Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.03.

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that GT Biopharma will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in GT Biopharma during the first quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the third quarter worth $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma by 18,317.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100,014 shares during the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

