GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, February 5th

Shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, February 5th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 5th.

GT Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of GTBP stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. The company has a market cap of $8.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.61. GT Biopharma has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.03.

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that GT Biopharma will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GT Biopharma

About GT Biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 8.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

