GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, February 5th

Shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, February 5th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 5th.
Shares of GTBP stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. The company has a market cap of $8.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.61. GT Biopharma has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.03.
GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that GT Biopharma will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.
