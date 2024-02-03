GSK (NYSE:GSK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.640-1.690 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.5 billion-$40.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.8 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,730.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.72. 3,925,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average is $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. GSK has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $41.31.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 52.25%. On average, research analysts expect that GSK will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in GSK by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GSK by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

