Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) were down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 31,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 105,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pi Financial downgraded Greenlane Renewables from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Greenlane Renewables Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.28.

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Greenlane Renewables had a negative return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of C$10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.00056 EPS for the current year.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

