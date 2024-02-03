Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,392,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 33.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,966,000 after acquiring an additional 18,963 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,526. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $340.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

