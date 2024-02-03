Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,417 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,415,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $154,346,000 after acquiring an additional 126,547 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 91,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 373,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $36,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.11. 7,575,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,145,077. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.