Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.26% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VGM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. 142,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,572. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

