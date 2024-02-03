Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,955,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,438,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,971,000 after buying an additional 53,754 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,105,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,438,892. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush raised Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of WSM traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.34. The company had a trading volume of 769,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,764. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $212.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

