Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $4.84 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.98. 2,128,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,012. The company has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

