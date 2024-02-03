Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $11.62 Million Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,617 shares during the quarter. Kohl’s accounts for approximately 2.1% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.50% of Kohl’s worth $11,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KSS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,103,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,127,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $35.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KSS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Kohl’s Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

