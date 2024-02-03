Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up 1.4% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 66,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,781,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $17,912,000. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 388,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,461,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,529. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $215.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,168,559 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

