Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 2.5% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.85. 4,343,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,671. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.76.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

