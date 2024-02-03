Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 3,994 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 105.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 39.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 123.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPGP. StockNews.com lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.80. The company had a trading volume of 186,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,241. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.94. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $141.85. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.24.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $756,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,246,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,539,739.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $756,607.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,246,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,539,739.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,379 shares of company stock worth $2,426,773. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

