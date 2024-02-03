Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Downgraded by HSBC to Reduce

HSBC cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.04.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOL

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.59.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’s previous — dividend of $0.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.