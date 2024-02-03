Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR) Trading Down 0.4%

Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.55. Approximately 1,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

Global X Metaverse ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of -1.52.

Global X Metaverse ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Metaverse ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -78.37%.

About Global X Metaverse ETF

The Global X Metaverse ETF (VR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 40 global companies that derive revenue from or have primary business operations associated with the Metaverse. VR was launched on Apr 26, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

