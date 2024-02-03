Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up approximately 1.2% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Global Payments by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.50. 1,455,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $138.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Global Payments from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.11.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

