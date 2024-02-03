Global Payments Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $9.77 Per Share (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Global Payments in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $9.77 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $9.78 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.01 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.11.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $136.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $138.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.51.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

