Global Payments Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $9.77 Per Share (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Global Payments in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $9.77 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $9.78 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.01 EPS.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $136.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $138.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.51.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.
