Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.96. 7,588,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,348,861. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $87.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

