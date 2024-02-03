Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $636,400.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $116.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,188,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,367,000 after buying an additional 197,545 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,047,000 after buying an additional 261,050 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,439,000 after buying an additional 49,465 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,956,000 after buying an additional 147,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.63.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

