FY2023 EPS Estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. Cut by Analyst (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Free Report) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report released on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$582.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$652.00 million. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.10 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.35.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TWM opened at C$0.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.01. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.13. The firm has a market cap of C$380.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

In other Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure news, Director Robert Colcleugh sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$98,000.00. 6.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

