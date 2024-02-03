FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Issued By Eight Capital

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Eight Capital lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Monday, January 29th. Eight Capital analyst R. Profiti now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Eight Capital also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WPM. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

WPM opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $223.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.33 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 186.9% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 310,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 202,539 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,411,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,849,000 after acquiring an additional 527,358 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

