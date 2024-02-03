Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Franklin Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.05.

NYSE BEN opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $33.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.26%.

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 63.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 89.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

