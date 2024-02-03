Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.33.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.66. The company has a market cap of $540.64 million, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

