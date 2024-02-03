FMC (NYSE:FMC) Trading Up 6%

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.16 and last traded at $59.59. Approximately 805,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,302,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FMC from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Vertical Research raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 143.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

