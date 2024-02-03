Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) Insider Buys £25,920 in Stock

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) insider Roger McDowell purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £25,920 ($32,951.95).
Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Performance
LON:FLO opened at GBX 83.90 ($1.07) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £51.59 million, a PE ratio of -699.17 and a beta of 1.07. Flowtech Fluidpower plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71.59 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 128 ($1.63). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 80.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 85.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53.
Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile
