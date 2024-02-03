Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) Insider Buys £25,920 in Stock

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) insider Roger McDowell purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £25,920 ($32,951.95).

Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Performance

LON:FLO opened at GBX 83.90 ($1.07) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £51.59 million, a PE ratio of -699.17 and a beta of 1.07. Flowtech Fluidpower plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71.59 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 128 ($1.63). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 80.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 85.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53.

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

