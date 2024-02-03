Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BDL opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $43.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

