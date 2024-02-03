Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fiverr International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm upgraded Fiverr International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Fiverr International Trading Up 1.4 %

FVRR stock opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.67 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $26.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

