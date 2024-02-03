Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives $223.78 Average PT from Analysts

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. Craig Hallum cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of FIVE opened at $181.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.85. Five Below has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Five Below by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,768 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $99,794,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 83.6% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,947,000 after acquiring an additional 520,724 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 89.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,627,000 after acquiring an additional 487,948 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

