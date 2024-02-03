Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Lowered by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 3.0% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 431.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,565,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.34. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

