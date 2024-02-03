First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM) Trading Up 0.9%

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.19 and last traded at $27.19. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFSM. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,027,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000.

About First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF

The First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US small-cap companies that exhibit exposure to one or more investing factors. AFSM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

