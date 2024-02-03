First Community Co. (FCCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 5th

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th.

First Community has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. First Community has a payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Community to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

First Community Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.31. The company has a market cap of $138.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. First Community has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. First Community had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 105,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in First Community by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Community by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in First Community by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

