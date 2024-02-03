Financial Review: Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) versus Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) and Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ascendis Pharma A/S and Puma Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S -391.76% -570.61% -63.33% Puma Biotechnology 1.61% 12.69% 1.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puma Biotechnology has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Puma Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 3 7 0 2.70 Puma Biotechnology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus target price of $145.38, indicating a potential upside of 4.01%. Puma Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.49%. Given Puma Biotechnology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Puma Biotechnology is more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascendis Pharma A/S and Puma Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S $53.93 million 149.57 -$614.45 million ($11.37) -12.29 Puma Biotechnology $228.00 million 0.98 $3.81 million $0.08 59.00

Puma Biotechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Ascendis Pharma A/S. Ascendis Pharma A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Puma Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Puma Biotechnology beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia. In addition, it is developing TransCon toll like receptors 7/8 agonist for intratumoral delivery; and TransCon IL-2 ß/? for systemic delivery. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors. Its products also includes PB272 (neratinib, intravenous), and PB357. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and sub-license agreement with Specialised Therapeutics Asia Pte Ltd., CANbridge BIOMED Limited, Pint Pharma International SA, Knight Therapeutics, Inc., Pierre Fabre Medicament SAS, and Bixink Therapeutics Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

