Financial Counselors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,049,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,995,000 after acquiring an additional 698,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,622,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,174,000 after acquiring an additional 486,162 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,901,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,978,000 after buying an additional 253,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,581,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,136,000 after buying an additional 971,319 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
BSCO stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
