Financial Counselors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,049,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,995,000 after acquiring an additional 698,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,622,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,174,000 after acquiring an additional 486,162 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,901,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,978,000 after buying an additional 253,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,581,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,136,000 after buying an additional 971,319 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSCO stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.0521 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.