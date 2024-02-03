Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $25.60 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.