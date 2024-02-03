Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,723 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,044,000 after acquiring an additional 310,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,142,000 after acquiring an additional 202,226 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

