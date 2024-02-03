Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 52,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 26,512 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth $801,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth $11,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

PBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $17.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $17.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 35.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

