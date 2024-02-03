Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 15.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 68.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 14.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 5.0% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRH opened at $73.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $45.79 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.76.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRH. Truist Financial began coverage on CRH in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

