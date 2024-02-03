Financial Counselors Inc. Has $344,000 Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Trading Down 0.3 %

DOX opened at $92.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.79.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amdocs

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.