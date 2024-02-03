FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIGS shares. Barclays raised shares of FIGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 380,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $2,812,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,171,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 380,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $2,812,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 698,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,171,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $25,542.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,311.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 521,439 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,323 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 86.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FIGS opened at $5.88 on Friday. FIGS has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $994.48 million, a PE ratio of 73.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $142.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

