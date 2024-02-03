FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.71.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIGS shares. Barclays raised shares of FIGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 86.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE FIGS opened at $5.88 on Friday. FIGS has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $994.48 million, a PE ratio of 73.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $142.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.
