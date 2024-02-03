Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 692,364 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $29,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.2% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 39,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 80,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,261,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,984,000 after acquiring an additional 562,653 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $337,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FIS opened at $62.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average of $56.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $76.73.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

